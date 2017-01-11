Little Caesars may conquer Europe via Hungary

BBJ

U.S. pizza restaurant chain Little Caesars is planning to enter the European market by expanding into Hungary and Poland, according to reports. The chain has reportedly already started recruiting franchise partners.

The company is currently present in all states of the United States of America, and in 20 additional countries around the world. It is the third largest pizza chain in the United States, behind Pizza Hut and Dominoʼs Pizza.

The company is reported to have started recruiting franchise partners. It is also said to be open to revamping current pizza restaurants in Hungary using its own brand.