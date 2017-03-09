Lidl’s Hungarian wine export grow 50% in 2016

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of German food retailer Lidl exported 6.1 million bottles of Hungarian wine in 2016, some 50% more than in the preceding year, Zoltan Nepp, managing director for procurement at Lidl Hungary, said yesterday at the opening the Lidl Wine Expo.

Sales revenue doubled last year, reaching more than HUF 3 billion, Nepp added. Hungarian wines were exported to stores in its chains in ten European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Last year, a little more than 29 million bottles of Hungarian wine were sold in the European Union, data compiled by vintners association HNT shows, MTI added.