Lidl Hungary bags two awards

BBJ

Two stores in Lidl Hungary’s chain have been awarded at this year’s “Év Boltja” (Store of the Year) competition organized by professional publication Élelmiszer (Food), according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

(Photo: LaMography)

Lidl’s store in Hungária körút was awarded the “Most Environmentally-friendly Store” award, while the store on Margó Tivadar utca was awarded with the “Fresh Product” special award, which is the 30th award bagged by the Hungarian chain this year.

The competition was organized for the third time this year by Élelmiszer, and Lidl says its operations have been acknowledged eight times since the awards first started being distributed.

“We are proud that we have been acknowledged by two honorable awards, again,” said Judit Tőzsér, PR chief of the Hungarian operation. “Lidl Magyarország has won numerous domestic and international awards this year, which all reflect our commitment to our customers.”