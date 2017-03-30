Leier builds 2,500 sqm hall investing HUF 2 bln in Hungary

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of Austrian construction material manufacturer Leier yesterday announced it had wound up a HUF 2 billion expansion at its plant in Hajdúszoboszló, creating 14 new jobs, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Through the investment the company has realized a 2,500 sqm production hall in its base in Hajdúszoboszló which will manufacture concrete tiles and paving stones, managing director Andor Komlós said. The products are sold in markets to the east, as well as in Romania, he added.