Leier builds 2,500 sqm hall investing HUF 2 bln in Hungary

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Hungarian subsidiary of Austrian construction material manufacturer Leier yesterday announced it had wound up a HUF 2 billion expansion at its plant in Hajdúszoboszló, creating 14 new jobs, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Through the investment the company has realized a 2,500 sqm production hall in its base in Hajdúszoboszló which will manufacture concrete tiles and paving stones, managing director Andor Komlós said. The products are sold in markets to the east, as well as in Romania, he added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Attorney at law at SchOEnherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Head of the Life Sciences Department at Hunnec
Partner, Head of Banking and Finance at CMS Budapest