Legoland coming to Hungary, says Nyíregyháza mayor

BBJ

After Berlin, Oberhausen, Istanbul and Manchester in Europe, the next Legoland Discovery Center is set to be opened in Nyíregyháza, northeast Hungary, the city that also hosts Lego’s Hungarian plant, city Mayor Ferenc Kovács announced in a Facebook post, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

The Legoland Discovery Center, which is scheduled for completion in 2020 and is expected to boost local tourism, is a HUF 9.5 billion investment being realized as part of a strategic development program in the region, according to a government resolution cited by index.hu.



Legoland Discovery Centers are a chain of indoor family attractions operated by British leisure group Merlin Entertainments, featuring models and attractions inspired by the Lego building toys, according to reports.