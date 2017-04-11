Lear Corporation to quit Hungary, laying off 800

MTI – Econews

U.S.-owned Lear Corporation Hungary is ceasing production of car seat covers in Hungary and laying off 800 people at its base in Mór, western Hungary, a union leader told Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday.

Lear will gradually wind down production by the end of this year, said Zsolt Kozma. The base in Mór has been operating for more than 24 years.

The Ministry for National Economy said late Monday that it is closely following the situation of Lear Corporation Hungaryʼs workers. National Employment Nonprofit Ltd. (OFA) will assist the laid-off workers with training and finding new jobs, it added.