Law firms Eversheds and Sutherland merge

BBJ

With the combination of U.K.-based Eversheds and Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, based in the U.S., Eversheds Sutherland launched globally on February 1, 2017, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In Hungary, law firm Sándor Szegedi Szent-Ivány Komáromi Eversheds will continue to represent Eversheds Sutherland in unaltered form.

Both parties are keen on establishing a truly global platform for their clients, according to the statement. The rationale for the transaction is driven by a shared vision of providing clients with high-quality, consistent and coordinated service around the globe.

“We are very pleased that from this point forward we gain direct representation in the U.S., the world’s leading economy. This is a significant asset to our clients who maintain business relations with American firms and our services will be available for a wider circle of firms within the U.S.,” said Ágnes Szent-Ivány, Managing Partner of the Budapest office of Eversheds Sutherland. “We are particularly pleased to witness such a positive shift with regard to the presence of international law firms in Hungary, since in recent times it has been more typical for global firms to withdraw from the Hungarian legal market.”

The newly combined law firm, Eversheds Sutherland, has more than 2,300 lawyers at its disposal, with a global footprint spanning 61 offices in 29 countries.