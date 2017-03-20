Kovács Vegyesipari launches HUF 600 mln capacity expansion

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungarian-owned automotive industry supplier Kovács Vegyesipari launched a more than HUF 600 million investment on Friday that will add farm machinery and parts to its product palette, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
A state grant for large companies that are not eligible for European Union funding is covering half of the cost of the investment, said Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga.
Kovács Vegyesipari had net profit of HUF 1.3 billion on revenue of HUF 10.6 bln in 2015. The company employs more than 400 people.
scroll for moreall times CET
Attorney at law at SchOEnherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Head of the Life Sciences Department at Hunnec
Partner, Head of Banking and Finance at CMS Budapest