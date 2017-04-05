Kométa revenue climbs to HUF 36 bln in 2016

MTI – Econews

Italian-owned meat company Kométa 99ʼs revenue rose by HUF 6 billion to HUF 36 bln in 2016, the company told MTI yesterday. Pre-tax profit exceeded HUF 550 million, according to preliminary figures.

Domestic sales accounted for 61% of revenue, as the ratio of exports rose from 37% to 39% last year. More than half of Kométaʼs exports go to Italy, but export markets include more than 30 countries in total.

Kométa had several hundred million forints of profit on revenue of HUF 30 bln in 2015, up HUF 5 bln from the previous year, following several loss-making years.

The meat company employs more than 700 people, split between its Kaposvár headquarters and Budapest. It has spent about HUF 8 bln on developments over the past ten years.