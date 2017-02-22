Knorr-Bremse to invest HUF 600 mln

BBJ

Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of the Germany-based firm, has announced an investment of HUF 600 million in a research project, supported with a HUF 270 mln grant from the National Research, Development and Innovation Office (NKFIH), according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In the next two years, the group’s biggest plant and research center will develop small-sized light brake systems for railway carriages in order to save space. The first prototypes are set to be introduced in two yearsʼ time.

“The developments will be carried out based on the findings of our own research and development base, as well as the decades-long experiences of Knorr-Bremse,” said Tivadar Tavaszi, managing director of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems Kft. He added that the prototypes will be tested in a real environment.