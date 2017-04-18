Kecskemét canning firm eyes increasing production, staff

BBJ

Hungarian canning firm Kecskeméti Konzerv is planning to spend HUF 1.89 billion on increasing production capacity, according to reports. The company is receiving a HUF 948 million grant from the Ministry for National Economy.

The company is receiving the grant within the framework of the governmentʼs support program for big companies that are not eligible for European Union funding.

Through the investment, the current headcount of 250 is expected to rise by 40, Executive Manager János Kovács expects. He added that the firm also employs temporary workers during the summer season.

The company had more than HUF 12 bln turnover in 2016, while after-tax profit was HUF 780 mln, according to wire service MTI.