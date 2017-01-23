Julius-Globe Kft. runs for RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award

BBJ

Hungarian CNC machining firm Julius-Globe Kft., a company active in tool production and custom-made precision parts, is competing for the RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award this year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Győrújbarát-based Julius-Globe was founded in 1998, and currently operates in two production halls with a total area of 2,800 square meters, employing a staff of 40. The company is experienced in the fields of tool production and custom-made precision parts for the automotive, packaging, electronics, plastics, high-tech, medical, tobacco and press industries.

Currently the competition is in the second phase, when the videos of applicants are being introduced to judges, as well as being voted on by internet users. The final decision will be made based on the judges’ decision and the votes received by internet users.

“Julius-Globe Ltd. is determined on offering an excellent quality, reliability, continuous and sustainable development to its partners,” the company’s introduction says on its website.