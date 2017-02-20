Iron-tech completes capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungarian metalworking company Iron-tech has announced the completion of a capacity expansion supported with almost HUF 440 million in European Union funding, Hungarian news agency MTI has reported.

Iron-tech added 14 new machines to its production line and made 22 new hires.

The company, which supplies the local units of Denso, Bosch and Knorr-Bremse, had net income of HUF 360 mln on revenue of HUF 2.6 billion last year.