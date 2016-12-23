Invitel Group goes greener, renews entire fleet

BBJ

Hungarian telco Invitel is renewing its entire vehicle fleet, adding models equipped with the latest eco-friendly engines that are expected to result in a 10% decrease in fuel consumption, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday.

With a commitment to enhance the environmental conditions of the country, and also keeping the complex requirements of sustainability in mind, in the second half of the year, Invitel is changing its fleet of 400 vehicles in its entirety to cars fitted with Euro 6 engines, with a 0.7 liter per 100 km consumption. The change of fleet, Invitel calculates, could save the firm 40,000-60,000 liters of fuel annually.

“Invitel is a forerunner in offering solutions that, beyond increasing the competitiveness of businesses, can enhance cost efficiency and corporate social responsibility,” said deputy CEO of Invitel Group Dr. Gergő J. Budai. “Our corporate philosophy is that we are striving to set an example through our own practices for other domestic companies,” he added.