Invitech Solutions receives Microsoft qualification

BBJ

Invitech Solutions has been awarded the Microsoft Gold Partner Datacenter Competency qualification, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Invitech, part of the Invitel Group, says that its cooperation with Microsoft is an old one, noting that the telco’s clients are entitled to more flexible and cost efficient solutions due to the application of Microsoft Cloud Platform services.

“Following international trends, cloud-based solutions have been spreading in our country, as well as demand has been growing for data center-related services,” Áron Javorniczky of Invitech Solutions said.

Invitech says it is a holder of Cloud OS Network Partner and Cloud Solution Provider Partner certificates from Microsoft, as well as many others from various other partners.