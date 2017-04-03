Invitech hands out InnoMax awards for seventh time

BBJ

Invitech Solutions, which provides professional services to the SME, corporate, institutional and wholesale customers of the Invitel Group, distributed its InnoMax Awards for the seventh time last week, awarding Hungarian innovation projects, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The InnoMax Awards were founded back in 2009 in order to draw attention to those firms adapting best to quickly changing market conditions with innovative solutions. This year the focus fell on technological solutions favoring community interests, such as AI-aided communication between doctors and patients, a virtual marketplace helping charity donors meet those in need, or an application warning young people about dangers they might face.

Invitech Solutions, as part of the Invitel Group, received a total of 160 applications for awards in the three categories of Business, Nonprofit and InnoApps.

Grape Solutions Zrt. received the award in the Business category with its HealthBot chat application that aids communication between doctor and patient with the help of AI.

In the Nonprofit category, Invitech acknowledged five projects: Ágacska Alapítvány’s Adopt-E-Klub online club for adoptive parents; Bókay Gyermekklinikáért Alapítvány’s medical app; civil startup Digitális Tudás Akadémia’s UP Academy; Heti Betevő Egyesület’s web page to help those planning to engage with charities; and Informatika a Látássérültekért Alapítvány’s app displaying traditional documents on a Braille screen.

The winner in the InnoApps category was a development enabling parents to track the whereabouts of their children.

“The judges met tons of usable and realizable developments through the evaluation,” commented Invitel Group CEO David Blunck (pictured). “With Innomax Awards we draw attention to the fact that businesses, beyond successful operations, need to focus on social matters. To put it simpler: public interest should keep pace with profits,” he added.