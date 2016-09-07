Investment promotion agency closes education program

BBJ

A delegation of ambassadors accredited to Hungary and commercial attachés yesterday attended the ‘Meet My Country’ event in the town of Kazincbarcika in northeast Hungary, the closing of the Investor Friendly Location program organized by the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), according to a press release issued yesterday.

HIPA is committed to making the country attractive for foreign investors, the press release said, adding that “Hungary is not only about Budapest anymore,” but settlements countrywide are also gaining economic significance. The agency has been organizing courses and training sessions for representatives of smaller cities, towns and other settlements to educate them on how to attract foreign investments.

In the first six months of the year, HIPA assisted negotiations for 38 successful investments. Of these projects, the most (five) were implemented in Hajdú-Bihar County, followed by Fejér, Komárom-Esztergom and Veszprém counties, with four projects respectively, while Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County saw three projects in the first half.

At free training sessions held under the Investor Friendly Location program by HIPA last fall, representatives of participating settlements learned about a variety of topics related to efficient investor management, including but not limited to basic investment incentive systems, an overview of typical investors’ site visits, most frequently asked questions by investors, and basic requirements of investors. They also learned the basics of municipal marketing, efficient communication, effective presentation and protocol, the press statement noted. The training was focused on practical and useful knowledge based on actual experiences of the agency, helping participants understand the requirements of investors and enabling them to conduct efficient negotiations with them.

The best presentation for investors and the best strategic plan was prepared by the town of Kazincbarcika, hence the location of the closing event, the press release noted. During the full-day program, visitors learned about the development and investment promotion strategy of Kazincbarcika, and the experiences of chemicals firm BorsodChem (Wanhua), the largest foreign investor in town.