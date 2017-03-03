Interspar opens 33rd hypermarket via HUF 4.1 bln investment

BBJ

Spar Magyarország, the Hungarian subsidiary of the international food retail chain, has opened a 7,000 sqm mall including a 3,000 sqm Interspar hypermarket, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The investment of HUF 4.1 billion has created 100 news jobs in Érd, close to the highway junction with Iparos út. It is the 33rd Interspar in the country, and offers “modern services”, the statement notes.

As part of the investment, the chain also developed the road network in the vicinity of the store at a cost of HUF 250 million, as well as contributing to developing the nearby sewer system with HUF 128 mln. Additionally, Spar supported the restructuring work of the highway junction, carried out by state-owned Nemzeti Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő Zrt., with a HUF 400 mln contribution.

“Spar is planning continuous investments in Hungary in 2017. For our company, continuous modernization of our hypermarkets, as well as expansion, are fields of elevated importance,” said Márk Maczelka, the communication chief of the retailer.