Indiegogo-funded startup book hits the shelves

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian entrepreneur Attila Szigeti has recently published his Startup Studio Playbook - which promises the chance to "learn how to build startups in a way that feels like playing with Lego," and which was conceived using Indiegogo crowdfunding, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The book, which the author claims to be the worldʼs first professional book on startup studios, aspires to give advice for entrepreneurs or innovators via study cases and best practices for avoiding the conventional wisdom that nine out of ten startups fail. The book also presents the operation of worldwide startup studios, as well as listing the pros and cons of the startup studio model.

The startup studio model is similar to a movie studio model, the press statement explains. In a studio, you are building multiple movies simultaneously. The entrepreneurs behind startup studios believe they can do something similar with startups. In a studio, they are building multiple startups at the same time, providing them with a range of services and resources.

Startup studios are on the rise and quickly becoming the new trend in building startups, according to the book, as currently more than 150 operate around the globe, according to a the Big Startup Studio Study, by Drukka Startup Studio, of which the author is COO.

According to the book, the seven basic steps to build a startup studio are the following: (1) Take a core team and entrepreneurs in residence; (2) add shared infrastructure and in-house funding; (3) generate ideas internally or in some cases, act as a co-founder; (4) build multiple startups in parallel; (5) trash what doesn’t work, reassign team; (6) spin off what works and get follow-on funding; and (6) grow, exit and repeat.

“Attila’s book is a comprehensive and profound look into the strategic nature of studios and entrepreneurship, and a great resource for those looking to learn more,” said Mike Jones, CEO of Los Angeles-based technology startup studio Science Inc.