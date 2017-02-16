IKEA Magyarország revenues up 14.5% in business year

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA posted HUF 54 billion in revenues in its business year ending August 31, 2016, up 14.5% from the previous year, Marek Feltl, the regional managing director of IKEA, was reported as saying yesterday by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Feltl said revenue growth in Hungary was exceptional, the third largest within the company group.

IKEA operates two stores in Hungary, with a third under construction in the Soroksár neighborhood of southern Pest.

The company already has 687 employees, and will add more than 300 additional staff to its payroll with the opening of the new HUF 16.8 billion store in the south of the capital.

IKEA Magyarország had around three million buyers last year, and some five million customers visited their stores. On average, customers spent HUF 16,700 on purchases. The website of the Hungarian unit had 7.2 million unique viewers during the year.

Worldwide, the IKEA group has 340 stores in 28 countries and 163,600 employees.