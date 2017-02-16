IKEA Magyarország revenue up 14.5% during business year

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA had HUF 54 billion in revenue in its business year that ended August 31, 2016, up 14.5% from the previous year, Marek Feltl the regional executive of IKEA said yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Feltl said revenue growth in Hungary was exceptional, the third largest within the company group.

IKEA operates two stores in Hungary and a third is under construction.

The company already has 687 employees, and will add more than 300 additional staff to its payroll because of the new HUF 16.8 bln store in the south of the capital.

IKEA Magyarország had around three million buyers last year, and some five million customers visited their stores. On average, customers spent HUF 16,700 on purchases. The website of the Hungarian unit had 7.2 million unique viewers during the year.

Worldwide, the IKEA group has 340 stores in 28 countries and 163,600 employees.