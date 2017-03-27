Hungrana lays cornerstone for biomass power plant

MTI – Econews

Austrian-U.S.-owned Hungrana on Monday laid the cornerstone for a HUF 1.5 billion biomass power plant in Szabadegyháza, central Hungary, state news agency MTI reported. The ceremony was attended by Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas.

The minister said Hungrana burns 75,000 tons of biomass a year in its existing biomass power plant, generating steam and thermal energy covering two-thirds of its needs. The new development will increase this ratio to 100%, he added.

Hungrana has been a major corn-processing company in Hungary for more than 100 years. Its corn-processing capacity has increased from 400 tons a day in the mid-1990s to almost 3,500 tons a day, the minister said.

CEO Zoltán Reng said Hungrana has invested EUR 225 million in the past ten years and currently processes 1.15 million tons of corn annually.