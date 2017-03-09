Hungary to host 2nd think.BDPST on March 29-31

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary is hosting regional innovation conference think.BDPST — on March 29-31 — for the second time in the Antall József Knowledge Center (AJTK), in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as the International Visegrad Fund, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The annual strategic forum aims to bring the most important players of innovation to Hungary, in order to boost Central and Eastern European developments, while also improving cooperation between the representatives of Hungary’s business, civilian and political circles.

“The most important professional event in the region is establishing ground in the Hungarian capital for the innovation possibilities of our home, the region and the European Union to be rethought,” AJTK Director Péter Antall said.

Topics include the role and possibilities of digital technology in terms of improving social relationships, occupations of the future, and changes on the labor market. Additionally, big data, artificial intelligence and novelties in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will also be covered.

Presenters include George Friedman, Dr. Mohamad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Daniel Hershkowitz and Ronald de Bruin, among others.

The official website of the event offers more information about the conference.