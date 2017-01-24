Hungary signs strategic partnership pact with Bank of China

BBJ

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade László Szabó signed a strategic partnership agreement on behalf of the Hungarian government with the Bank of China on Monday, according to reports.

(Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák)

Several other agreements were also signed at the ceremony, including a contract concluded between the Bank of China and the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), as well as partnership agreements with the Budapest Stock Exchange, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) and Hungaryʼs Eximbank, according to Hungarian news agency MTI. Chairman Tian Guoli signed on behalf of the Bank of China.

Also yesterday, the Bank of China and China UnionPay jointly issued a yuan debit card in Hungary, the first such facility in the CEE region, Tian Guoli said, speaking in Budapest. The cards will be managed in Hungarian forint and Chinese yuan and will be accepted by more than 2,000 points of sale and hundreds of ATMs, Guoli was quoted as saying by MTI.

The Bank of China is also planning to introduce the yuan bank cards in Prague, Vienna and Belgrade, he added.