Hungary recognizes investors with awards

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Róbert Ésik, head of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), acknowledged companies that made large investments in Hungary last year at an awards ceremony yesterday, state news wire MTI reported.

Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary was presented with the award for the biggest greenfield investment, and Samsung SDI Magyarország the award for the largest expansion.

LEGO Manufacturing was recognized for creating the most jobs, while Flowserve Hungary Services was awarded for making the largest shared service center investment, and BP Business Service Center the biggest shared service center expansion.

GE Hungary took the prize for most R&D spending, and the Debrecen Regional and Innovation Science and Technology Park the award for best industrial park, while PEMÜ Plastic Processing was named best supplier.