Hungary ISP revenues climb 9% to HUF 197 bln last year

MTI – Econews

Hungarian internet service provider companiesʼ net revenues from internet services rose 9% to HUF 197 billion last year, a summary of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Internet downloads rose 29% to 1.6 million terabytes during the period. Downloads over fixed-line internet connections increased 12%, while mobile downloads jumped 38%.

About 24% of internet subscribers had guaranteed data transfer speeds under 2 Mbit/s, while 30% had speeds between 10 and 30 Mbit/s, and 21% enjoyed speeds of more than 30 Mbit/s.

The number of internet subscribers in Hungary rose 8.8% year-on-year to 8.8 million in the fourth quarter. Market concentration was high, with more than 96% of subscribers shared by the ten biggest internet service providers. Mobile internet subscribers accounted for 68% of the total.