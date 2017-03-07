Hungary among countries vying for Mitsubishi plant

BBJ

Looking to build a new automobile factory in Central and Eastern Europe through an investment of approximately EUR 200 million, Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi is currently thought to be negotiating with Romania, Slovakia and Hungary on the plant’s possible future location, according to reports.

After Japanese peer Nissan purchased a controlling stake of 34% in Mitsubishi last year, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said he intends to improve the growth and profitability of Mitsubishi, as well as to increase production capacity by opening a factory in the CEE region.

The company has been reported to be negotiating with Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. The Japanese partners are thought to be interested in the availability of tax concessions and financial support, according to industry news website Carscoops.