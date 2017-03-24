Hungarians unhappy with wages despite recent raises, Hays survey says

Christian Keszthelyi

More than half of Hungarian workers are not satisfied with their salaries despite the fact that most have seen an increase in their earnings during the last year, according to the recently published 2017 Hays Hungary Salary Guide and Market Overview, launched for the seventh consecutive year.

Drawing data from hundreds of recruitment projects run by Hays Hungary nationwide for its multinational and SME private sector clients in 2017, the recruitment and HR services firm found that 54% of Hungarians are dissatisfied with their salaries, despite the fact that 78% of them have received a wage raise over the last year.

Although 52% of Hungarians, according to Hays Hungary, are planning to change jobs in the near future, 53% said they believe in job loyalty and if conditions are satisfactory at their workplace, they can imagine staying with their employer for 3-5 years, while 37% said they would stay longer than five years.

Hays Hungary highlights that, similarly to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the Construction & Property area has been on an upswing after the financial crisis, although labor shortages represent a general phenomenon in this business area, too.

Unsurprisingly, recent years have seen the technical and IT sales areas being the fastest growing fields in parallel with the manufacturing, engineering and IT industries. Consequently, in the future there will be demand for sales-focused professionals with excellent online skills and some experience in e-commerce, Hays Hungary says.

Hays Hungary notes that the country is still a popular location for shared service centers, with a significant amount of government support leading to more SSCs starting to appear in other cities such as Szeged, Debrecen and Pécs. The firm therefore expects dynamic progress in the SSC sector in 2017, which could result in a recruitment growth of 8,000-10,000 employees in the sector.

Hays Hungary launched its office in Budapest in 2007, and is thus celebrating its tenth anniversary in the country. Its experts have managed to place around 4,000 candidates since the start.