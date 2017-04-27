Hungarian wire service terminates chief editor position

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian news agency MTI is cancelling the position of editor-in-chief as of May 1, and editorial operations will be overseen by the director, in order to “rationalize personal expenditures”, Hungarian online news portal mno.hu reported, citing an announcement by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA).

Tamás Toót-Holló, the current editor-in-chief, has resigned from his position by mutual agreement with the wire service. His duties will be taken over by director István Galambos, according to the Hungarian portal.

Toót-Holló had applied for the CEOʼs position at MTI in 2013, but Ferenc L. Gazsó, who had been editor-in-chief of Magyar Hírlap, was chosen for the role. At that time, Toót-Holló was deputy news director, responsible for the wire service, and Gazsó was deputy-CEO responsible for content production. When Gazsó announced his retirement, his position was filled by Galambos, mno.hu reported.

MTVA is the umbrella organization responsible for operating the Hungarian public media portfolio, including seven radio stations, six television channels and Hungarian news agency MTI, as well as related online sites.

After Fidesz came to power in 2010, Parliament — dominated by the party’s MPs — approved numerous changes to the media laws. The changes received wide-ranging criticism, including from the European Parliament and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), saying “the cumulative effect of these changes was to jeopardize media freedom”, Reuters reported earlier.