Hungarian, Tunisian officials prepare for launch of direct flights

MTI – Econews

A Tunisian delegation will travel to Budapest in a week to finalize an agreement on launching direct flights between the Hungarian capital and Tunis, Minister of State for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar told MTI after preparatory talks with Tunisian officials.

Magyar speaks at a press conference with Tunisian officials (photo: MTI/Márton Kovács)

Interest among Hungarian tourists is strong enough to fill five flights a week, up from two charters earlier, Magyar said, speaking by telephone from Tunis.

The stronger interest is supported by the security situation, as local authorities are said to have things under control and there has not been a terrorist attack against tourists in Tunisia for a year, he added.

The direct flights could start operating from next year, Magyar said.