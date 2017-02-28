Hungarian Souldrops enters washing detergent market

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian startup Souldrops has recently entered the Hungarian washing detergent market, offering a wide range of environmentally friendly products, the startup claims, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The startup claims to be 100% Hungarian. “Before entering the market, research and development, as well as establishing the know-how, took place in Hungary, just as the manufacturing does; with the involvement of Hungarian workers using Hungarian materials,” the startup says.

Souldrops says it finds design just as important as being environmentally friendly. “The products are not only uniquely environmentally friendly - by being phosphate and phosphonate free - but they also have a special attire,” the press statement says.

Initially the products will hit the shelves of Tesco supermarkets in Hungary, with the firm planning to enter other retail chains later.