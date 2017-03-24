Hungarian rock star settles copyright suit with Kanye West

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian musician Gábor Presser and U.S. rapper Kanye West have settled a copyright lawsuit, reaching agreement out of court over Kanye’s “New Slaves” song issued in 2013, which sampled Hungarian rock band Omega’s 1969 hit “Gyöngyhajú lány” (Pearls in Her Hair) without permission, according to online news portal pagesix.com.

Kanye West on the Watch The Throne Tour in GelreDome Arnhem, Netherlands, on June 15, 2012 (Flickr.com/Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra).

West agreed to the settlement two days before he was slated to be deposed in the case. According to the report, legal experts said the timing suggested West chose to settle rather than testify under oath.

Budapest-based songwriter Presser, of legendary Hungarian rock bands Omega and Locomotiv GT, had been seeking $2.5 million in damages for copyright infringement, claiming that “New Slaves” from West’s “Yeezus” album misappropriated parts of Omegaʼs 1969 hit, the online news portal recalled.

Presser told Hungarian news agency MTI that he was happy to have concluded the matter, but neither he nor his attorney are allowed to comment on the issue due to a closed agreement.