Hungarian gov’t to invite funding applications for Lego Education program

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will invite applications from schools to participate in a European Union-funded program to use Lego building blocks as learning tools, state secretary Bence Rétvári told national news agency MTI.

Schools in underdeveloped regions will enjoy an advantage in the funding tender, Rétvári said. The government and Legoʼs local unit reached an agreement on the Lego Education program last November.

More than 50 schools in other countries have tested the Lego Education methodology in classes, with good results, Rétvári said. The building blocks can be used in subjects such as math, IT, the natural sciences, literature and language studies, he added.

Lego has a large manufacturing base in Nyíregyháza.