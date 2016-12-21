Hungarian Deloitte firm named best legal team in tax law

BBJ

Deloitte Legal Erdős and Partners Law Firm, led by attorney and partner associate Dr. Mihály Harcos, has been named the best legal team in tax law by global information services company Wolters Kluwer, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Harcos, who joined the firm only at the beginning of the year, Erdős and Partners has been able to protect clients of Deloitte in Hungary on numerous occasions this year in cases involving the tax authorities, which “significantly contributed to the efficient legal protection of businesses” in the country, the press statement issued by Deloitte notes.

“It is an honor that, beyond the positive feedback related to the services offered to our clients, we have also been able to perform well in such a competition,” said Harcos. He noted that the category in which the firm was able to win had strong applicants, “therefore it is a great success that the award has been won by Deloitte Legal.”