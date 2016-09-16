Hungarian cosmetics firm receives HUF 5 mln fine

BBJ

Hungarian cosmetics-manufacturer Manna Natúr Kozmetikum has been fined HUF 5 million by the Hungarian Competition Authority on charges of making unsubstantiated claims concerning some of its products, the authority announced today.

According to the Hungarian authority, the company made misleading statements and unverified claims about the beneficial health effects of some 25 products, including soaps, lotions, bath balls and beauty oils, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

The competition office again noted that it expects scientific evidence from manufacturers if they make beneficial health claims for their cosmetic products, MTI added.