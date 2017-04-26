Hungarian brothers create transparent coffee

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian brothers Dávid Nagy and Ádám Nagy have created Clear Coffee (CLR CFF), which they claim is the first transparent coffee drink in the world, according to a report by Hungarian online news daily index.hu.

According to the product website, Clear Coffee is the first colorless coffee drink in the world, made from high-quality Arabica coffee beans and pure water. Due to a combination of technology and high-quality ingredients, the makers claim to have developed a drink which is unique in taste and flavor.

“Our product does not contain preservatives, artificial flavors, stabilizers, sugar or any other sweeteners. If you are looking for a refreshing coffee but you want to keep your smile white, then Clear Coffee is perfect for you,” the website of the drink claims.

Currently the product is available for purchase in the United Kingdom and Slovakia.