HUF 8.6 bln in royalties paid to songwriters, authors in 2016

Christian Keszthelyi

Artisjus, the association of music composers, songwriters, authors, writers, poets (and their heirs) and music publishers, paid a total of HUF 8.627 billion in royalties to authors and their heirs in 2016, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The market saw 18,000 new songs, and royalties were paid to a total of 15,563 authors and their heirs, according to the annual statistics Artisjus publishes on the Hungarian music market.

Artisjus said it identified and processed 558,444 different pieces of music last year, which would require four years of non-stop listening if played continuously one after the other.

As far as genres are concerned, a change in tendency was experienced. As opposed to 2014 and 2015, when rock and electro/dance were equally popular, the scale tilted towards electro/dance, with 14% as opposed to rock music’s 11%. However, pop music still proved the most important genre overall with 21%, while world music and hip-hop garnered 8% and 9%, respectively.