HR firms Job Kft., Ventiv Kft. to merge in October

BBJ

Hungarian human resources firms Job Kft. and Ventiv Kft. will merge in October under the banner of JobGroup, a fusion expected to further strengthen the position of the latter company on the Hungarian market, according to a press release issued last week.

After the merger, JobGroup, which currently employs a staff of 30 and has revenues over HUF 2 billion, will continue to focus on filling positions with professionals who require specialized vocational and university qualifications.

By incorporating Ventiv as a division, with the latterʼs focus on jobs in the pharmaceutical industry, JobGroup expects to acquire a strong position in the HR activities of the industry.

As the activities and the portfolio of the two companies are similar, the merger is expected to occur without difficulties, the press release states.

“For us, the merger further strengthens JobGroup, which is characterized by being multi-faceted,” said Job Kft. CEO Attila Dobár.