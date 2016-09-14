Hotel Silverine named Hungaryʼs Leading Resort

BBJ

The Hotel Silverine Lake Resort Wellness & Conference Hotel in Balatonfüred has been awarded the accolade of Hungary’s Leading Resort 2016 in the World Travel Awards, according to a press release published last week. The accolade is widely considered as one of the most prestigious acknowledgements in the tourism industry.

The awards were distributed for the 23rd time this year, and the Hungarian resort hotel on Lake Balaton was awarded with the recognition for the third time this year, following awards in 2011 and 2012, the press release noted.

Since opening in 2006, the hotel has become one of the major players in the Balaton region, considered by many to be an important engine in boosting tourism and promoting the region, the press release says.

“This recognition is a great honor for us," said owner-CEO and hotel director Andrea Radóczy. "On the one hand, it is proof of our work ever since, pointing out that our work has been appreciated, while on the other hand it sends a strong message to our future guests that itʼs worth choosing us, as we can offer more and something different compared to hotels with a similar profile.”