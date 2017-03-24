Hilton Garden Inn comes to Budapest

BBJ

Global hotel company Hilton has concluded a franchise agreement with Accent Hotel Management to open the Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center, according to a press release. The 214-guestroom focused-service hotel is set to become Hiltonʼs third hotel in Budapest.

“Hungary continues to be an increasingly popular tourist destination and in 2016 Budapest had one of the highest RevPAR [revenue per available room] growth rates of any European capital,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, Hiltonʼs senior vice president for development, EMEA. “As Hiltonʼs first focused-service property in Hungary, the Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center will serve increasing tourism demand by providing a high-quality, great-value accommodation option,” he added.

The Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center will be situated on the eastern side of the Danube close to the cityʼs major shopping thoroughfare, Andrássy út. Many of the cityʼs most popular sights are within walking distance of the hotel, which will also benefit from being just 100 meters from the Hungarian State Opera House.

The new-build hotel will have nine storeys, providing views from the top floor over St. Stephenʼs Basilica and the Opera House. It will include a full-service restaurant and a full bar, as well as a signature Hilton Garden Inn Pavilion Pantry, which allows guests to purchase items such as snacks and drinks 24/7. Situated in one of Europeʼs major locations for international conferences, the hotel will also serve the needs of guests traveling on business, holding three meeting rooms and a business center.

“As an experienced hotel management company overseeing 16 hotels and over 1,600 rooms in Hungary, weʼre delighted to be adding to our successes and partnering with Hilton on this exciting new development. The Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center will bring an important new offering to Budapest, a market we are already highly familiar with,” said Imre Csordás, CEO of Accent Hotel Management.

The Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center will join the Hilton Budapest and Hilton Budapest City as the third Hilton-branded hotel in Budapest.