Higher revenue, wider margin lift ANY profit 31%

MTI – Econews

Security printing company ANYʼs after-tax profit climbed 31% to HUF 1.6 billion last year as revenue rose and margins improved, state news agency MTI reported, citing an earnings report released late yesterday.

Revenue at ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. (ANY Security Printing Company PLC) rose 17% to HUF 24.9 bln. Direct cost of sales increased at a slower rate, climbing 14% to HUF 17.2 bln, lifting gross profit by 24% to HUF 7.7 bln.

Exports were up 11% and generated 37% of revenue, ANY noted.

In a separate statement, CEO Gabor Zsamboki said the companyʼs board would propose an HUF 84-per-share dividend on 2016 earnings at an annual general meeting.