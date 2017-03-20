Hi-Lex Hungary launches HUF 362 mln R&D project

BBJ

The Hungarian unit of Japanese automotive supplier Hi-Lex has launched a HUF 362 million R&D project in which the firm is developing a new type of window regulator, the company told wire service MTI. The project won a HUF 156 mln European Union grant for the project.

A window regulator is located inside the door panel of a car, allowing the raising or lowering of the glass, both in the case of manual and electric car windows.

Hi-Lex Hungary’s 9,000 sqm plant in Rétság — employing a staff of 350 — supplies transmission, handbrake and clutch cables as well as window regulators to carmakers such as Ford, Suzuki, Toyota, Renault, Nissan, BMW and Audi, according to MTI.

The unit had revenue of more than HUF 10 billion last year, MTI added.