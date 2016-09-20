Hanon Systems Hungary marks 25th anniversary

BBJ

Hanon Systems Hungary Kft., an affiliate of Hanon Systems, is celebrating 25 years producing thermal and energy management solutions for the automotive sector, according to a press release issued today.

Operations of the Székesfehérvár-based company were launched in 1991 to supply automotive components to Ford Motor Co. In 2000, the company was merged into Visteon Corp., and in 2013, Visteon integrated its climate business with long-time joint venture partner, Halla Climate Control, forming Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp. (HVCC), the press statement recalled. The Hungarian legal entity name was changed in 2015 shortly after Visteon sold its majority ownership interest in HVCC to an affiliate of Hahn & Company and Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., and the parent company changed its name to Hanon Systems.

“It gives me great pride to celebrate this important milestone with our employees and valued business partners,” said In-Young Lee, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. “The commitment and support of the local Hungarian people and community is what has helped fuel the plant’s growth over the past 25 years, and we look forward to future success,” the CEO added.

The facility currently includes approximately 39,400 square meters of manufacturing space. Products include compressors, air conditioning lines, thermal and emissions products, fuel and diesel delivery modules, fuel pumps and regulators for vehicle manufacturers.

“This milestone is a testament to the many achievements made by Hanon Systems Hungary over the past quarter century,” said Min Sung, lead for Hanon’s compressor product group. “The team’s commitment to operational excellence has enabled the successful expansion of this plant’s compressor production to support the growing need of global automakers,” he added.