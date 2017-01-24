GVH fines companies combined HUF 16.35 mln

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) has fined a total of six companies in two procedures a combined HUF 16.35 million on charges of misleading consumers with offers for timeshare rights.

The GVH fined HuPont Kft, Dial Tone Kft, Well4U Kft and Electronic Exchange and Earnings Llc. in one procedure, and Bindsystem Hungary and Solarpolar-Energetika 2020 in another.

The GVH has prohibited the companies from continuing what the authority believes to be unlawful practices. The authority also charged the companies with falsely suggesting to prospective clients that they were resellers of timeshare rights.