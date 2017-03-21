GTC White House receives LEED Gold precertification

BBJ

GTC White House, situated on the Váci út office corridor, has been awarded LEED Gold precertification in recognition of its excellence in environmentally responsible building design, construction and operation, GTC said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

“Our efforts have been acknowledged by achieving the LEED Gold precertification. While planning our developments, we focus on environmental awareness and aim for a sustainable working environment,” said Bori Gedai, Commercial Director of GTC Hungary.

The GTC White House design incorporates the 100-year-old building of the former Schlick factory to create an exceptional modern office space of approximately 2,000 square meters, says the press release.

GTC White House’s green roof, reuse of harvested rainwater, efficient insulation, and windows covered with a light-reflecting foil all serve to reduce energy use significantly, and were instrumental in the building achieving the LEED Gold precertification.

Planned for completion at the beginning of 2018, the GTC White House extends GTC’s Hungarian office portfolio to 140,000 sqm. LEED-certified buildings are not just resource-efficient but also convey outstanding prestige, claims the press release. Fortune magazine notes that of the 100 most successful corporations in the world, 88 operate in LEED-certified offices.