Groupama Biztosító premium revenues up 4% in 2016

MTI – Econews

Hungarian insurer Groupama Biztosítóʼs revenue from premiums rose 4.3% to HUF 97.4 billion last year, the unit of Franceʼs Groupama said today, Hungarian wire service MTI reported.

Revenue from premiums on life insurance policies rose 4.3% to HUF 45.3 bln. Revenue from premiums on general policies increased 4.2% to HUF 52.1 bln.

Groupamaʼs market share reached 10.4%, making it the third-biggest player. After-tax profit fell 21% to HUF 5.2 bln. Net assets stood at HUF 28 bln.