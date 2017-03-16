Gov’t seeks good relations with PSA, new Opel owner, says Szijjártó

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government is looking to start talks with German carmaker Opel and its new owners, the French PSA Group to preserve and expand production at Opelʼs plant in Szentgotthárd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told Hungarian news agency MTI on Tuesday.

PSA will respect agreements signed by Opelʼs previous owner, General Motors, but all further development plans will be reviewed and all decisions taken at a later date, Szijjártó said during a visit to the German federal state of Hessen.

PSA Group agreed last week to buy General Motorsʼ Opel and Vauxhall brands for EUR 2.2 billion, making it – if the deal is approved by EU competition regulators – Europeʼs second-biggest automotive company. Opelʼs engine plant in Szentgotthárd is the companyʼs biggest in Europe; it has manufactured more than 9 million engines at the facility.

Szijjártó also had talks with representatives of Commerzbank and Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei in Hessen.

Workers at Opel’s Hungarian base in Szentgotthárd, western Hungary, have been reassured by an announcement from the new owner, Groupe PSA (parent company of the Citroën, DS Automobiles and Peugeot brands), promising to keep existing contracts intact, according to reports.