Gov’t clears HUF 45.4 bln procurement of MÁV-built IC+ carriages

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government has cleared the passenger unit of state-owned railway company MÁV to procure HUF 45.4 billion of IC+ carriages the company designs and assembles itself, a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows.

The resolution targets procurements of HUF 3.2 bln in 2017, HUF 12.8 bln in 2018, HUF 16.0 bln in 2019, and HUF 13.4 bln in 2020.

The same resolution allocates HUF 6.5 bln to fund the local design and construction of vehicles for Budapestʼs metro Line 1 and cogwheel railway.

The measures are part of a broad action plan for rolling stock manufacturing in Hungary.