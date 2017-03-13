GlaxoSmithKline to invest HUF 18 bln in vaccine plant

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will invest HUF 18 billion at its vaccine plant in Gödöllő, near Budapest, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The government is supporting the investment, which will create 104 jobs, with a HUF 1.8 bln grant.

The plantʼs warehouse capacity will be expanded and a new unit producing pharmaceutical raw materials will be built, as a result of which the plantʼs output will triple, the minister said.

Christopher Hunley, managing director of GSK Biologicals, said the activity of the unit will be expanded as a result of the development and the plant will make components of diphtheria and tetanus vaccines for a new area of utilization.