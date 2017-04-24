GE in Hungary opens out Working Parents’ Day to wider world

Robin Marshall

Since it was first proclaimed at the UN’s General Assembly in 1993, May 15 has been recognized as the International Day of Families, with the aim of promoting awareness of issues relating to families and increasing knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them. This year, GE in Hungary will be organizing its fourth annual Working Parents’ Day conference to coincide with the date.

“This event is unique this year as it is not only for GE businesses in Hungary, but other GE companies globally and external companies worldwide are also joining,” says Éva Marton, GE’s Europe travel operations leader and Working Parents’ Program leader.

The annual GE event is a professional conference for parents, with round-table discussions, presentations on various topics such as managing work-life balance, generational gaps, atypical employment, healthy lifestyle, and psychology etc.

“The conference is open to anyone who is interested and is not only for parents,” says Marton. “We encourage your company to join this initiative and organize a Working Parents’ Day at your location on May 15; you can connect to our sessions at GE Global Operations Center Budapest via Facebook Live. We are so excited as many external companies and GE businesses from all over the world (Europe, the United States, India, Africa, Mexico) have already confirmed that they will join this unique initiative. You can also follow the day on social media via the hashtag #workingparentsday.”

More information and videos about the previous three GE Working Parents’ Days can be found at .

In her role as Europe travel operations leader at GE Global Operations, Marton is responsible for processes in 27 countries and for some 50,000 travelers. “I very much enjoy the diversity that comes with this position, as I have the chance to engage with people from different cultural backgrounds and work in GE’s global culture. The people I work with really inspire me,” she says.

And yet, she readily admits that one of the proudest aspects of her life is chairing the GE Working Parents Program, an initiative built around three important pillars: facilities, including child-friendly offices, parking places for expectant mothers, and breastfeeding corners etc.; internal and external support, alongside professional events; and a network for connecting with working parents. The latter includes a global, extended working parents website with a blog page that is now available in English.

Marton says the Working Parents Program has become a huge success thanks to the efforts of its volunteer leadership team; it was awarded the prestigious “Family-Friendly Employer of the Year” in 2014 and ’15, and the special “Mentor Company Award” for sharing best practices in 2016, which was presented by the Hungarian government for efforts made to share and extend best practices as a family-friendly employer.